Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles H. Haack. View Sign

Charles H. Haack, 64, formerly of Henderson, passed away Feb. 16, 2019, in Omaha.

Charles was born July 4, 1954.

Charlie is survived by his son, Drew, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; daughter, Tonya, her husband, Arren Mund, and their children, Adeline and Everett, of Ames; two sisters, Peg Pease and her husband, Ed, of Omaha, and Teri Harmon and her husband, Tom, of Harlan; two brothers, Don Haack and his wife, Cindy, of Council Bluffs, and Paul Haack and his wife, Sandy, of Blair, Neb.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, and loyal friends.

Please join the family as they celebrate Charlie's life Saturday, April 13, 2019. The graveside service will be at Farm Creek Cemetery near Henderson. You can meet there or caravan from the Henderson United Methodist Church, leaving the church by 10 a.m.

Celebration of Life service will be at the church at 11 a.m. There will be sausages and pancakes served in the church hall immediately following the service. Casual dress; please feel free to wear some red, white, or blue, to honor our "firecracker."

Memorials may be made out to the Henderson United Methodist Church or the Henderson Community Building and sent to Bette Byers, 606 Maple St., Henderson, IA 51541.

Charles H. Haack, 64, formerly of Henderson, passed away Feb. 16, 2019, in Omaha.Charles was born July 4, 1954.Charlie is survived by his son, Drew, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; daughter, Tonya, her husband, Arren Mund, and their children, Adeline and Everett, of Ames; two sisters, Peg Pease and her husband, Ed, of Omaha, and Teri Harmon and her husband, Tom, of Harlan; two brothers, Don Haack and his wife, Cindy, of Council Bluffs, and Paul Haack and his wife, Sandy, of Blair, Neb.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, and loyal friends.Please join the family as they celebrate Charlie's life Saturday, April 13, 2019. The graveside service will be at Farm Creek Cemetery near Henderson. You can meet there or caravan from the Henderson United Methodist Church, leaving the church by 10 a.m.Celebration of Life service will be at the church at 11 a.m. There will be sausages and pancakes served in the church hall immediately following the service. Casual dress; please feel free to wear some red, white, or blue, to honor our "firecracker."Memorials may be made out to the Henderson United Methodist Church or the Henderson Community Building and sent to Bette Byers, 606 Maple St., Henderson, IA 51541. Published in The Red Oak Express on Apr. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close