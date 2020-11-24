Charles "Marty" King, 70, Stanton, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his home in Stanton.
Charles Martin "Marty" King, the son of Virgil and Pansy (Schroeder) King, was born June 8, 1950, at Creston.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents.
Marty is survived by three children, Angela Carpenter of Clay Center, Kan.; Chad King of Omaha, Neb.; and Brian King of Holden, Mo.; and four grandchildren.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
A private family service was held Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Baptist Church or Foster Care program. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
