Charles Richard "Dick" LeRette, 85, Red Oak, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Dick was born May 9, 1934, near Oakland, the son of Ernest and Mildred (Hays) LeRette. He was raised in the Henderson and Wales areas, graduating from Wales Lincoln High School in 1952. He worked for the Farmers Mercantile, Sieg Auto Parts Store, and R.K. Belt and Sons before serving in the U.S. Air Force starting in 1955. He did his basic training in California, electronics school in Mississippi, and was stationed on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts.

This is where he met his future wife, Marcia Ann Newcomb. They were married Nov. 30, 1958, in Cohasset, Mass. They moved to Iowa that same year and operated LeRette Hardware with his mom and dad, Mildred and Ernie LeRette. They eventually changed the name of the store to LeRette T.V. and Appliance, and Dick operated this business with his son, Kent LeRette, until 1991 when they closed. Dick went to work for longtime friend, Danny Anderson, at Red Oak Chrysler selling cars for approximately 20 years, retiring in 2010.

Richard will be remembered for his loving nature and wonderful sense of humor. He was always quite social and was very involved in the community. Over the years, he was a member of the Red Oak Chamber of Commerce, Red Oak Jaycees, Red Oak Country Club, and was a lifetime member of the Red Oak Elks Lodge #1304. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, boating, and taking care of his yard.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Janice Palmer; and brothers-in-law, Shorty Palmer, Albert Selser, Ted Newcomb, Robert Newcomb; and his daughter in law, Sara LeRette.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 61 years, Marcia; children, Kevin LeRette and wife Karen, Kent LeRette, Scott LeRette and wife Teresa, and Brian LeRette and wife Dawn, all of Red Oak; grandchildren, Matthew LeRette of Vero Beach, Fla.; Jack LeRette of Blacksburg, Va.; Grace LeRette of Ames; Arron LeRette and MaKayla LeRette of Red Oak; Austin LeRette of Red Oak, Logan LeRette of Omaha; and Joshua LeRette of Red Oak; sisters: Joyce Spangenberg and husband Ed of Red Oak; Joan Selser of Red Oak; and Judy Boeger and husband Ed of Mesa, Ariz.; sisters-in-law, Charlene Ketterer and husband Jack of Plymouth, Mass., Nancy Newcomb of Yarmouth, Mass., and Mary Lynn Newcomb of Whitman, Mass.; brother-in-law, Bud Newcomb and wife Ginny of Marshfield, Mass.; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Red Oak Presbyterian Church. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Accura Healthcare of Stanton, Iowa Activity Fund, the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital Foundation, or the Red Oak Elks Lodge.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

