Charlotte "Jane" (Hale) Roth, 77, Kimberling City, Mo., passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at home.

Born April 28, 1941, in Dora, Mo., Jane was the daughter of Oscar and Mona Maxine (Shipley) Hale, who preceded her in death. On June 30, 1979, Jane married her loving husband, Kirk Roth, who cared for her through her final days. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Jane's greatest love in life was her family. Her kids were so important to her through her years raising them, watching them start their own families, and then loving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jane was a devoted wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. As her family mourns her loss, they remember her deep love for them.

Jane is survived by her husband of 39 years, Kirk Roth; six daughters, Glenda (Ron) Tranbarger, Brenda Barton, Linda "Lee" (Brian) Dahl, Kelly (Troy) Wells, Stephanie Jones, and Kristen Washam; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ottis "Sonny" Hale and Terry Hale; two sisters, Pauline "Sug" (Bill) Gillespie and Donna (Russell) Rowe; and many nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation https://pkdcure.org/.

