Clemie Allen Sederburg, 78, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah.
Clemie Sederburg, son of Frank Allen and Helen Frances (Stephens) Sederburg, was born June 3, 1942, in Hamburg.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and wife, Judy Ann Sederburg.
Survivors include his five children, Mark Sederburg, Tysen Sederburg, Robin Olinger, Elke Sederburg, and Micky Sederburg; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life graveside services were held Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Essex Cemetery in Essex with Rev. Rick Sleyster officiating.
Professional services were entrusted to Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at swimemorial.com
