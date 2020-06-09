Clyde Alan Jones, 88, Red Oak, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Villisca Good Samaritan Society.

Clyde was born Aug. 31, 1931, in Montgomery County, the son of Ivan and Muriel "Irene" (McClain) Jones.

He graduated from Stennett High School and attended Iowa State University for a short time. He served in the U.S. Army during Korea and came home to start a long career in farming and raising livestock.

Clyde was united in marriage to Naomi Clayton on Jan. 15, 1955, in Red Oak. They lived all of their married life in Montgomery County. Clyde was involved in the community for many years as a Montgomery County Supervisor for six years; Montgomery County Fair Board member for 22 years, being inducted in the Fair Board Hall of Fame; Montgomery County ASCS; a member of the Red Oak Red Sox Board of Directors and was a longtime member of the Methodist Church. He enjoyed boating, water skiing, flying his Ultra-Lite, square dancing and being a conservationist. He built one of the first terraces in Montgomery County and was known for his conservation practices.

Preceding him in death were his parents; step-father, Vance Erickson; in-laws, John and Florence Clayton; son, Doug Jones; brothers, Max and Carrol Jones and Merrill Erickson; and brother-in-law, Jim Neal.

Survivors include his wife, Naomi Clayton Jones of Red Oak; daughter, Mary Sellers and husband Terry of Red Oak; grandchildren, Dustin Sellers and wife Amber of Stanton; Clint Sellers and wife Brook of Raleigh, N.C.; Michael Jones of Red Oak; and Bonnie Jones of Red Oak; great-granddaughter, Tessa Rae Jones of Red Oak; sister, Joan Westerlund and husband Gene of Villisca; sister-in-law, Donna Davidson and husband Bob of Waverly; and many other relatives and friends.

A private family graveside memorial service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Memorials are suggested to the Stratton United Methodist Church.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



