Connie Sue (Bargenquast) Crawley
1952 - 2020
Connie S. Crawley, 68, Glenwood, formerly of Stanton and Malvern, passed away Saturday, Oct, 24, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Council Bluffs,
Connie Sue Crawley, the daughter of Leo and LaVonne (Comstock) Bargenquast, was born July 8, 1952, at Manning. Connie was raised in Avoca and graduated from Avoca High School in l971. She attended Iowa Western Community College and became an L.P.N. Throughout her career, she worked in nursing homes in Atlantic, Avoca, Guthrie Center, Wisconsin and Red Oak.
On Aug. 1, 1980, Connie was united in marriage to Richard Dean Crawley at Avoca. They moved to Red Oak in 1988 and Stanton in 1998. Connie worked for Red Oak Good Samaritan Society from 1988 to 1997. In 2007, she moved to Malvern, where she volunteered at the library and helped with bingo at the nursing home. Connie enjoyed crocheting and helping others. She was a friendly person and could visit with anyone. Connie was a member of the Hillsdale United Methodist Church in Glenwood, and recently became a resident at Glen Haven Care Center in Glenwood.
Connie was preceded in death by her mother, Lavonne Bargenquast; husband, Richard Dean Crawley on Sept. 14, 1998; and infant brother, Dennis.
Connie is survived by her son, Jeff (Jane) Crawley of New Market; two step-grandsons, Jesse Larson and Justin Harley; father, Leo Bargenquast of Avoca; sisters, Cheryl (Lyle) Hamrick of LaVista, Neb.; and Linda (Rob) VanWey of Liverpool, N.Y.; brother, Gary (Get) Bargenquast of Thailand; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Memorials may be directed to Hillsdale United Methodist Church in Glenwood. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Memorial Graveside Service will be held at a later date in Union Cemetery at Guthrie Center.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak
509 6TH STREET
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2796
