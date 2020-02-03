Craig Alan McCall, 56, Villisca, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Craig was born Feb. 2, 1963, in Shenandoah, the son of Victor and Sharon (Beck) McCall.
Survivors include his son, Mitch McCall of Omaha; daughter, Megan McCall of Villisca; and parents, Victor and Sharon McCall of Red Oak.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Feb. 4, 2020