Cynthia L. Bailey Eggert, 63, Tucson, Ariz., passed away Nov. 14, 2019, at home following a brief illness.

Cindy was born Jan. 9, 1956, in Red Oak, the daughter of Reid and Jeanne (England) Bailey.

She graduated from Red Oak High School in 1974. Following graduation, she married and moved to Germany. After returning home, she attended Iowa Western Community College. She later married Reginald Dickerson, and one son was born to this union, James Reid Dickerson.

Cindy worked at Union Carbide, Good Samaritan, and Finest Cleaners. She was also a licensed massage therapist. She was a member of First Christian Church. In the fall of 2010, she moved to Tucson, Ariz. She was very active in the senior community in which she lived, she was a volunteer at the Retiree Activities Office at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, and she volunteered for the Military Assistance Mission toy drive at Christmas.

Preceding her in death were her father, Reid Bailey; step-fathers, Lowell Rupp, Jr. and Lyle Varns, and sister, Susan Hadden.

Survivors include her son, James Reid Dickerson of Emerson; her mother, Jeanne Varns of Tucson, Ariz.; sisters, Bev Hamman and husband Ken of Red Oak; Debbie Seifert and husband Ron of Tucson, Ariz.; and Donna Lynam and special friend Gary Newman of Red Oak; many nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends including her faithful companion, Missy the dog.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the First Christian Church with Pastor Len Taylor officiating. Memorials may be given to the family in Cindy's name.

