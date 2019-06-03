Dale Joseph Langenfeld, 64, Exira, and formerly of Vail, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Kavanagh House Hospice in Des Moines.
Born on Aug. 12, 1954, in Carroll, he was the son of Merle and Rita (Schnuettgen) Langenfeld.
Dale was preceded in death by his father, Merle Langenfeld; and his son, Jason in 1991.
Dale is survived by his two sons, Dale Langenfeld, Jr. of Bellevue, Neb.; and Josh Langenfeld of Des Moines; four granddaughters; his mother, Rita Langenfeld of Carroll; two step-sons, Jeremy Phelps of Winterset and Chris Phelps of VanMeter; and four step-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll, with Fr. Steve Brodersen officiating. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll, and online condolences may be left for the family at dahnandwoodhouse.com.
Published in The Red Oak Express on June 3, 2019