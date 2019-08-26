Dale R. Watson, 74, Stanton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Dale is survived by his wife, Nevada of Stanton, Iowa; sons: Dale "Butch" Watson Jr. of Odessa, Tx, William Watson III of Newport, VA and Daniel Watson of Tucson, AZ; and two step-children: Julie White, and Amanda Serna. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mattie (Jones) Watson.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Sellergren-Lindell-Demarce Funeral Home in Red Oak. Burial in the Evergreen Cemetery with Military Rites by U.S. Navy and Ernie Johnson Post 406 of Stanton, Pastor Ben McKim, officiating. Visitation and viewing is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home.
The Sellergren-Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019