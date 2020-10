Or Copy this URL to Share

Danny "Dan" Jo Lane passed away unexpectedly Sept. 27, 2020 in Clarinda.

Dan was born Aug. 15, 1969, in Red Oak, to Larry Lane and Alta (Nelson) West.

Dan is survived by his wife, Cuba Cerene Lane; and stepchildren, Chris Tyner and Brian Tyner.

A memorial fund has been set up for the expenses for funeral cost and for the family. (Cards are welcomed.)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store