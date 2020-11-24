1/1
Danny Lee White
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Danny Lee White, 71, Des Moines, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Des Moines.
Danny White was born to Leo and Leah (Acree) White on Feb. 10, 1949, in Creston. Danny was an only child who attended a one-room country school up until the fourth grade. He was active in 4-H and wrestling during his youth and went on to graduate in 1968 from Griswold High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army on Jan. 24, 1969. He selflessly volunteered for jump school and served in Vietnam. He proudly served his country until April 21, 1978, when he left the military as an E6.
On Nov. 28, 1970, in Dexter, Danny went on to marry the love of his life, Beverly Ann Patience.
Danny was involved in law enforcement most of his life. He spent time with the Winterset Police Department and Madison County Sheriff's Department before becoming a private investigator. In 1989, Danny accepted a position with the Waukee Police Department, where he remained until his retirement in 2011.
In 2000, he led the way in reactivating Waukee VFW Post #11517 and served as Post Commander and eventually served as District Commander and State Commander from 2012-2013. Danny was also part of the Civil Air Patrol and in his free time, he enjoyed guns, motorcycles and classic war movies.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Danny is survived by his loving wife Beverly of Waukee; son, Lewayne (Rebbecca) White of Johnston; daughter, Joyanna (Gregory) Munsterman of West Des Moines; and grandchildren Dagan, Aislyn and Elora White and Athena and Gabrielle Munsterman.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waukee. Face masks and social distancing are required. Danny's service will be live-streamed and can be viewed at ilcwaukee.org. Committal with military honors will be held Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed in Danny's memory to Waukee VFW Post #11517, 410 S. 6th St, Waukee, IA 50263.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ernst Funeral & Cremation Services
NOV
30
Committal
11:00 AM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ernst Funeral Home
80 NE Dartmoor Drive
Waukee, IA 50263
(515) 987-6881
