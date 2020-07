Darcie M. Tilton, 53, Red Oak, joined her Heavenly Father on July 23, 2020. She passed away in the home she shared with her friend, Linda Russell, who was by her side. The couple spent the last 26 years together. Her wish was to be cremated.

Survivors include a son, Travis; and sisters, Brenda and Theresa.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Becky; and her mother and father.



