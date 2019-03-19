Darleen Templeton, 91, Corning, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in rural Corning.
Darleen Louise Templeton, the daughter of Herrold and Blanche (Massengale) Lasley, was born Oct. 16, 1927, in Red Oak.
Preceding Darleen in death were her parents; husband, Donald; and son, Larry.
Darleen is survived by her children, Michael "Mick" Templeton of Corning, and Janice "Suz" Heimke of Corning; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral Services were Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, with Larry Johnson officiating. Burial was at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Memorials may be directed to the family, to be determined. Memories may be left at pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 19, 2019