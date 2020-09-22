Darlene Clara Brees, 96, Creston, formerly of Nodaway, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Creston Specialty Care.

Darlene was born Oct. 9, 1923, northeast of Nodaway, the second of six children of Alva Dewey and Gladys Lucinda (Pond) Walter.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and husband, Deane.

Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak.

Memorials are suggested to Every Step Hospice in Creston.



