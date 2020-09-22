1/
Darlene Clara (Walter) Brees
1923 - 2020
Darlene Clara Brees, 96, Creston, formerly of Nodaway, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Creston Specialty Care.
Darlene was born Oct. 9, 1923, northeast of Nodaway, the second of six children of Alva Dewey and Gladys Lucinda (Pond) Walter.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and husband, Deane.
Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak.
Memorials are suggested to Every Step Hospice in Creston.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Sep. 22 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Funeral service
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
