Darlene Evelyn Williams, 97, Red Oak, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Red Oak Rehab and Care Center.
Darlene was born Feb. 27, 1923, in Mills County, the daughter of Clare and Lillian (Clites) Darland.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Lloyd Williams; and one granddaughter.
Survivors include her children, James Williams of Bellevue, Iowa; Robert of Red Oak; Donald Williams of Red Oak; and LeRoy Williams of Winchester, Ky.; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
A private family graveside service will take place at Farm Creek Cemetery near Henderson, and a public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Apr. 7, 2020