1/1
Darrell Max Pratt
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrell Max Pratt, 99, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Darrell was born Dec. 24, 1920, in Clarinda, the son of Roy and Edith (Benson) Pratt. He was raised in New Market, where he graduated from high school in 1938.
Darrell was united in marriage to Dorris Slaight on April 12, 1940, in Clarinda. They lived on the Pratt family farm for one year and moved to Galesburg, Ill., where they lived a short time before moving back to the farm. They farmed for 15 years and moved to Red Oak in 1957. Darrell worked for Farm Bureau, BF Goodrich, Lindsay Water Softener Co., and was a lay speaker for several area churches. He retired after being an Equitable Life Insurance Agent for 30 years.
He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, the Red Oak Optimist Club, and was a proud member of the Red Oak Masonic Lodge #162. He enjoyed time spent at his computer working on ancestry and making photos. He loved square dancing, boating, fishing, and traveling with Dorris, visiting all 50 states. Darrell found the most joy by spending time with his family and the many dear friends of he and Dorris.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Dorris on April 5, 2014; daughter, Debra Hoesing; sister, Maxine Brooks; brothers, Keith and Kenneth Pratt; daughter-in-law, Karen Pratt; son-in-law, Michael Hoesing; and great-grandson, Connor Smith.
Survivors include his children, David Pratt and wife Judy of Perry; Doug Pratt and wife Karen of Red Oak; and Dan Pratt and wife Vicki of Red Oak; 15 grandchildren, Ron Pratt; Don Pratt and wife Kathy; Stephanie Mitra and husband Sumit; Kim Wagoner and husband George; DeAnn Birt and husband Rob; Keri Straw and husband Rod; Kirk Pratt and wife Sarah; Dana Nelson and husband Steve; Darla Dovel and husband Chris; Danelle Bruce and husband Scott; Valerie Smith; Melissa Gallant; Jason Richmond; Kelly Hoesing; and Sean Hoesing; 33 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandchild; and many other relatives and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. There will be open viewing and visitation from noon until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or the Red Oak Masonic Lodge.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Social distancing and masks are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved