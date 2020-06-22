Darwin D. Anderson, 93, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
Darwin Duane (Andy) Anderson, the son of Carl J. and Carrie A. (Retland) Anderson, was born Nov. 29, 1926, in rural Villisca. Darwin was raised on a farm northwest of Villisca and attended school in Villisca and later Red Oak. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Aug. 25, 1945, serving during WWII. Darwin was honorably discharged on Jan. 15, 1947.
He was united in marriage to Helen L. Larson on May 18, 1948, in Red Oak, and they made Red Oak their home. Over his career, Darwin operated and worked in service stations, sold cars, drove a rock truck, worked for Kaser Construction (rock quarry) and Hiland Potato Chip Company. He then worked for Uniroyal/Parker Hannifin until he retired in 1991.
Darwin was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, American Legion Ernie Johnson Post #406 in Stanton, and a past member of the Red Oak Masonic Lodge. Darwin loved playing cards: Bridge, Pitch and Pinochle. He always had a smile on his face and was ready to visit with you whether he knew you or not.
Darwin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen on July 21, 2002; sisters, Darlene Fulton and Mildred White; and brother, Virgil Anderson.
Darwin is survived by his son, Bradley (Marj) Anderson of Van Meter; and granddaughter, Dawn (Bill) McCrory of Atlantic; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Private family graveside services will be held with Military Rites by American Legion Ernie Johnson Post #406, Stanton. Burial will be in Mamre Cemetery, Stanton.
A memorial is being established in Darwin's name. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Jun. 22 to Jun. 30, 2020.