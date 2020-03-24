Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Albert Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Albert Nelson, 83, Albany, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.

David was born Dec. 7, 1936, in Council Bluffs, to Raymond and Mabel (Burkerd) Nelson. As a child, Dave was raised in Oakland and graduated from Oakland High School in 1955. He spent several years working in his parents' hardware store in Stanton. Dave met his wife, Janet Shapcott, through the Civil Air Patrol. They were married in May 1957 and moved to Lebanon, Ore., in June of 1957. Two years later they moved to Albany, where they have lived ever since.

His proudest years and friendships were the Jaycees and Timber Carnival associations and events. He was Timber Carnival President in 1969, was the founder of the NW Logging Association, and a member of the East Albany Lions Club. Dave also loved golf, bowling, and hunting. Snow birding in Arizona became his and Janet's way of enjoying life during the winters and returning in the spring to enjoy the Oregon summers.

Dave is survived by his wife, Janet; their four children, Paula Bronson and husband Chuck, Randall Nelson and wife Pamela, Patricia Nelson, and Richard "Dan" Nelson and wife Dawn, all of Albany; one sister, Donna Parry of Minnesota; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be posted online at

David Albert Nelson, 83, Albany, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.David was born Dec. 7, 1936, in Council Bluffs, to Raymond and Mabel (Burkerd) Nelson. As a child, Dave was raised in Oakland and graduated from Oakland High School in 1955. He spent several years working in his parents' hardware store in Stanton. Dave met his wife, Janet Shapcott, through the Civil Air Patrol. They were married in May 1957 and moved to Lebanon, Ore., in June of 1957. Two years later they moved to Albany, where they have lived ever since.His proudest years and friendships were the Jaycees and Timber Carnival associations and events. He was Timber Carnival President in 1969, was the founder of the NW Logging Association, and a member of the East Albany Lions Club. Dave also loved golf, bowling, and hunting. Snow birding in Arizona became his and Janet's way of enjoying life during the winters and returning in the spring to enjoy the Oregon summers.Dave is survived by his wife, Janet; their four children, Paula Bronson and husband Chuck, Randall Nelson and wife Pamela, Patricia Nelson, and Richard "Dan" Nelson and wife Dawn, all of Albany; one sister, Donna Parry of Minnesota; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Condolences may be posted online at fisherfuneralhome.com. Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close