David Lee Williams, almost 88 years of age, passed away Aug. 26, 2019, at his home near Villisca.

David was born Aug. 31, 1931, in Valley Township, Page County, one of four brothers; the son of Paul and Pauline Williams. He graduated from Villisca High School in 1949 after an award-winning track and field career. He was elected to the Iowa state office of Future Farmers of America.

He continued his running exploits at Iowa State University, where he lettered in track and cross country for three years and graduated in 1953 with a degree in animal science. David married Corrine Christensen on Aug. 3, 1953, and from 1953-55 he served in the U.S. Air Force.

In 1955, David returned to the family farm, where he and Corrine raised four sons and a daughter. He was a long-time board member of the Villisca Co-op and then was elected to the board of Farmland Industries, where he served for 15 years. In 1990, he and Corrine were named the regional Environmental Stewardship Award winners by the National Cattlemen's Association. In his native Page County, he was elected as a District Soil Commissioner for 15 years. From 1993-2002, he served on the Aldo Leopold Center's board.

An ardent environmentalist, David was one of the principal organizers of the Iowa Environmental Council and a recipient of the 2016 Spencer Award for Sustainable Agriculture. He was a long-time youth and adult Sunday school teacher at the Villisca United Methodist Church, and balanced personal achievements with the needs of his community and the Midwest.

Hobbies included traveling, hiking, reading, bicycling, and studying the natural world.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife Corrine; brothers, Bob (Kathy) and Don (Sherryl) Williams; brother-in-law, Bob (Naomi) Christensen; sisters-in-law, Jan (Berle) Decker and Diane (Keith) Messenger; and daughter-in-law, Donna Williams.

Surviving him are his children, Stuart of Omaha; Bruce of Villisca; Brian and his partner in life Nong of Omaha; Sarah and husband Steve Wilson of Ames; and Steve and wife Wendi of Kerrville, Texas; also grandchildren, Trina, Jacob and Paula Williams; Abbey (Kevin) Mumford; Josh (Jillian) and Aaron Williams; John (Tish), Josiah (Megan), and Jordan (Breanna) Fitzsimmons; Luke and Rebekah Wilson; and Rachael, Jackson, Michaela, Tristen, Aidan, Faith and Jedediah Williams; and step-grandchildren, Jamie (Jeff) Seehusen, Jessie (George) Wyman, Kyle (Julia) and Trevor Wilson. He is also survived by his brother, John (Janet) Williams; and sister-in-law, Shirley (Eldon) Herzberg. David was blessed with ten great-grandchildren as well.

Visitation was Friday, Aug. 30, at the Villisca Community Center, and a Celebration of Life was on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Villisca United Methodist Church.

Memorial donations can be given to Villisca EMT c/o Villisca City Hall 712 826-2282, or The Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State 515 294-3711, or the Wallace Foundation for Rural Research & Development 712 769-2650.

