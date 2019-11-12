David Paul Almquist, 73, Petersburg, Ill., died Monday morning, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 11, 1946, in Red Oak, to Reynold D. and Gunhild Almquist of Essex, where he was raised. After graduation from Essex High School in 1964, he attended Southwestern Community College, Clarinda.
He served in the U.S. Army for two years and served in Vietnam. After his return, he worked in his father's grain elevator and portable milling business in Essex.
He and Mary Bengtson of Council Bluffs were married on May 27, 1978. On their 14th anniversary, they repeated their vows during a religious ceremony in Petersburg, Ill., where they had moved a few years prior. David then began working for Art's Way, an agricultural products company. He retired in 2014.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; a sister; and two brothers-in-law.
He is survived by four sisters; two stepsisters; and one stepbrother; their spouses and families; and many dear friends.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield, Ill. Military honors will be provided at 10 a.m., followed by the sharing of remembrances. A memorial ceremony will be held later in Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 N. Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702; or to American Legion Post 0333, P.O. Box 7, Essex, IA 51638.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Nov. 12, 2019