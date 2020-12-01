Deborah Ann Johnson, 68, Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly at her home Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Deborah "Bobsy" Ann (Benda) Johnson, the daughter of Russell and Mary (Filos) Benda, was born May 13, 1952, in Red Oak. Her childhood years were spent in Red Oak, where she and the Benda family were actively engaged in the community, including athletic activities of all kinds and social gatherings with many family friends. Childhood summers were enjoyed in Okoboji. She graduated from Red Oak High School in 1970. Following high school graduation, Deb attended Creighton Nursing School in Omaha, Neb., and earned her degree in nursing as a Registered Nurse.
After nursing school, Deb began practicing as a nurse in Iowa City and then San Francisco, Calif. Early in her career, she was also able to enjoy traveling and backpacking in Europe. Several years later, Deb moved to Minneapolis, Minn. It is here that she met her future husband, Peter "Pete" Christian Johnson, where their passion for tennis sparked their relationship.
They were united in marriage on Aug. 25, 1985, in Red Oak. In 1991, they moved to Cherokee with their two sons. She continued her nursing career in Cherokee at the Cherokee Regional Medical Center Specialty Clinic and Cardiac Rehab departments until her recent retirement in 2019.
Deb's passions included gardening and caring for her home and others. She loved attending social gatherings and traveling. Most of all, she loved conversation and time spent with family, friends, and neighbors.
Deb was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Johnson; and her parents, Russell and Mary Benda.
She will lovingly be remembered by her two boys, Christopher Johnson of Omaha, Neb.; and Mark Johnson of Ankeny; two brothers, Russell "Benji" (Martha) Benda of Des Moines; and Mark (Marcia) Benda of Red Oak; three sisters, Rebecca Benda of Sausalito, Calif.; Martha Pfeiffer of Red Oak; and Margaret Benda of Red Oak; in addition to several nieces, nephews, and her many cherished friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee. Father Mark Stoll officiated.
Following the service, burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak, on Wednesday.
The Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at greenwoodfuneral.com.