Debra Leah Hoesing, 69, passed away May 4, 2020, in Omaha, Neb.
Debra Hoesing, the daughter of Darrell and Dorris (Slaight) Pratt, was born Nov. 19, 1950, in Clarinda.
Debra is survived by her sons, Jason Richmond, Kelly Hoesing, and Sean Hoesing; father, Darrell Pratt; siblings, David Pratt (Judy), Doug Pratt (Karen), and Dan Pratt (Vicki); special friends, Mary and Roger Dunkle; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Hoesing; and mother, Dorris Pratt.
Celebration of Life Services will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha, Neb.
Published in The Red Oak Express on May 12, 2020