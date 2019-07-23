Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Debra Michaelis "Debby" Smith, 77, Red Oak, left us Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Debby was born Aug. 16, 1941, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Robert Norman and Betty Ann (Smith) Michaelis. She was raised in Columbus, graduating from Westside High School in 1959. She attended Mt. Carmel School of Nursing, graduating in the class of 1962. Debby began her nursing career as a surgical nurse at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. She lived for a short time in Munich, Germany before moving back to Chicago.

Debby moved to Red Oak in 1969, where she raised her family and enjoyed playing golf at the Red Oak Country Club. Red Oak became her home and she loved being a part of the community. She started working for Dr. S. Rodmond Smith, and later was united in marriage to Rod on July 5, 1975, in Columbus, Ohio. They both enjoyed playing golf together and won many couples golf championships. Debby also won several ladies golf championships. She enjoyed playing Bridge, was an extremely talented artist, spent many hours gardening, and loved her many dogs throughout the years. Debby made her own pottery and her hand-made Christmas cards were beautiful. Debby was a woman of faith and was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Dr. S. Rodmond Smith; granddaughter, Eloise Paige Bulkeley; brother, Robert "Turtle" Michaelis; and step-son, Jeff Smith.

Survivors include her children, Paige C. Bulkeley and husband Paul Peterson of Bowling Green, Ohio; Brooke C. Bulkeley and wife Barb Sterns of Centerville, Utah; and Matthew C. Bulkeley and wife Camille Dykstra of Iowa City; grandchildren, Erin, Drew, Alex, Nile, Piper, Quinn, Griffen, Samuel, Anna, and Ethan; sister, Vicki Michaelis and wife Linda Hays of Columbus, Ohio; and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service was held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery. A memorial fund will be established in Debby's name.

