Delaine Robert Hanson, 71, Bethesda, passed away July 29, 2020, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Delaine was born March 23, 1949, in Clarinda. Delaine was a graduate of Stanton Community High School, attended the University of Iowa, and served in the Iowa Army National Guard.

Delaine loved going through life with his wife, Evie, his perfect match, whom he married on Aug. 11, 1972, at the Bethesda Lutheran Church. He was a long-time farmer in the area and was an Independent Sales Representative for Pioneer Hi-Bred for 38 years. Delaine was the happiest when spending time on the farm with his son, John. His favorite place to be was in the combine during harvest, where he loved to have his granddaughters ride along.

He loved the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Royals, and Boston Celtics, and taking his kids and grandkids to the games. He enjoyed playing card games and board games with his grandkids and other family and friends. Delaine never met a stranger. He could make friends easily and enjoyed striking up conversations with people wherever he went.

Delaine was a man of strong faith, who through the years attended Bethesda Lutheran Church, Mamrelund Lutheran Church, and services online from St. Peter Lutheran Church in Grimes.

Delaine was the beloved husband of Evie for 47 years; and the beloved father of John (Debra) Hanson of Bethesda, Jill (John) Capps of Grimes, and Karen (Steve) Speirs of Cedar Rapids. He truly loved all of his grandchildren, including Ryan and Sarah Capps; Emma, Sydney, and Macy Hanson; Dannika, Taugie, Oliver, and Erika Speirs; and was the step-grandfather of Ethan and Aubrey Herzberg. Delaine was the oldest son of Robert and Annabelle Hanson and leaves behind two brothers, Darwin (Miriam) Hanson of Bethesda, and Curt (Betsy) Hanson of Rochester, Minn. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Waldon Streight and Richard Petersen. He was especially fond of his cousins Roberta Reents of Clarinda, and Jan Weakly of Bethesda, and was a much-loved uncle of many nieces and nephews.

There will a private family graveside service held at Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for donation to some of his favorite places: Page County Fair and Stanton Community High School.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel of Red Oak is in charge of arrangements.



