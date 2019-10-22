Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delbert Glee Mauderly. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home 201 East 4th St. Villisca , IA 50864 (712)-826-4142 Send Flowers Obituary

Delbert Glee Mauderly, 86, passed away peacefully at his home near Morton Mills on Oct. 14, 2019.

Delbert, the son of Glee and Abby (Belding) Mauderly, was born Aug. 17, 1933, at home on a farm near Gus.

Delbert's family moved to a farm near Grant in 1943 when he was 10, where he began his love for farming. This farm is still part of a four-generation family farm that continues today through his son and grandson.

Delbert was united in marriage to Lila Minge on July 25, 1953. To this union, five children were born. Delbert and Lila resided in the Morton Mills area for sixty years, farming and raising their family. He took great pride in his farming, raising cattle, hogs, beans and corn. His greatest love was his family, animals, and farming.

In his later years, he enjoyed watching westerns, working puzzles, staying on top of the daily farm activities, and visits from his family and friends. He lived a simple, yet meaningful, life and will be greatly missed by those he left behind.

Delbert was preceded in death by his parents, Glee and Abby Mauderly; in-laws, Ed and Hilda Minge; brother-in-law, Claude Smith; and a special cousin, Leora Riggs.

He is survived by his wife, Lila, of 66 years; sisters, Naomi (Wes) Wimmer of Washington, Mo., and Dorothy Smith of Grinnell; brother, Edward (Monica) Minge of Bellevue, Neb.; special cousin, Bill Riggs of Mission, Texas; children, Connie (Ralph) Phillip of Kerens, Texas; Carla Wilson of Cameron, Mo., Cindy (Robert) Whaley of Villisca, Coral (Daniel) Chipman of Atlantic, and Cody (Aimee) Mauderly of Villisca. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Wolfe Funeral Chapel. Memorials can be made to the family.

Wolfe Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Delbert Glee Mauderly, 86, passed away peacefully at his home near Morton Mills on Oct. 14, 2019.Delbert, the son of Glee and Abby (Belding) Mauderly, was born Aug. 17, 1933, at home on a farm near Gus.Delbert's family moved to a farm near Grant in 1943 when he was 10, where he began his love for farming. This farm is still part of a four-generation family farm that continues today through his son and grandson.Delbert was united in marriage to Lila Minge on July 25, 1953. To this union, five children were born. Delbert and Lila resided in the Morton Mills area for sixty years, farming and raising their family. He took great pride in his farming, raising cattle, hogs, beans and corn. His greatest love was his family, animals, and farming.In his later years, he enjoyed watching westerns, working puzzles, staying on top of the daily farm activities, and visits from his family and friends. He lived a simple, yet meaningful, life and will be greatly missed by those he left behind.Delbert was preceded in death by his parents, Glee and Abby Mauderly; in-laws, Ed and Hilda Minge; brother-in-law, Claude Smith; and a special cousin, Leora Riggs.He is survived by his wife, Lila, of 66 years; sisters, Naomi (Wes) Wimmer of Washington, Mo., and Dorothy Smith of Grinnell; brother, Edward (Monica) Minge of Bellevue, Neb.; special cousin, Bill Riggs of Mission, Texas; children, Connie (Ralph) Phillip of Kerens, Texas; Carla Wilson of Cameron, Mo., Cindy (Robert) Whaley of Villisca, Coral (Daniel) Chipman of Atlantic, and Cody (Aimee) Mauderly of Villisca. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and cousins.Funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Wolfe Funeral Chapel. Memorials can be made to the family.Wolfe Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on Oct. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close