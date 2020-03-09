Dennis L. Benskin, 79, Boise, Idaho, passed away at his home Feb. 11, 2020.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from Amalgamated Sugar Co.
Dennis is survived by his son, Jason and daughter-in-law, Krista of Sweden; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Kent Goldsmith of Cedar Rapids; and three nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Benskin, El Dorado Springs, Mo.; mother and step-father, Lillian and Lawrence Lewis of Stanton; and brother, Don Benskin of Omaha.
Inturnment will be at the Idaho State Veterans cemetery.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 10, 2020