Denver Junior Moree, 94, passed away July 27, 2020, at Elm Heights Nursing Home in Shenandoah, after a life of fulfilled memories with family, friends and colleagues.

Born on July 18, 1926, in Emerson, to Denver Phillip Moree and Daisy Melinda "Kelley," Denver outlived his late wife Shirley "Bisbee" after 65 years of marriage. He also outlived his two siblings, sister, Doris "Moree" Fredrickson and brother, Raymond Moree.

Growing up in western Iowa, he graduated high school from Wales, joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 and was stationed in Guam, USA. Six months after completing armed force services and an honorary discharge in 1947, he married Shirley and raised a family with a full career with AT&T in southwestern Iowa. He lived in the towns of Emerson, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Council Bluffs, Atlantic, and ultimately back to Shenandoah. Denver loved traveling the country with family, camping and water skiing. He enjoyed western movies, John Wayne movies in particular. Denver and Shirley were very active in the Elks Club in Atlantic.

He is remembered by his two sons: son Phillip and husband Raul of Cape Cod, Mass.; son Curtis and wife Sharon of Shenandoah; three grandkids, Michael and fiancée Lauren of Alexandria, Va.; Thomanda and husband Dave of Cape Cod, Mass.; and Tanor and wife Jen of Shenandoah; four great-grandkids, Lauryn, Ciara, Hayden and Charlotte; also, many nieces and nephews and many family members.

Graveside services were at Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



