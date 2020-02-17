Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Elizabeth (Rainey) Myers. View Sign Service Information Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 208 W Clarinda Ave Shenandoah , IA 51601 (712)-246-2912 Send Flowers Obituary

Our mother, Diana Elizabeth (Rainey) Myers, was born on April 9, 1956, in Manhattan, Kan., on the Fort Riley Army Base. She was the first child and only daughter born to Kenneth and Barbara (Hill) Rainey.

Mom spent the early years of her life moving from several army bases stretching from Kansas to Germany and back to Kansas. She became the oldest sibling to brothers Larry in 1958, Buddy in 1963 and baby brother Audie born in 1967. She attended school in Farragut and Shenandoah until second grade, then the family moved to Farley and Gladstone, Mo. Mom returned to Shenandoah schools in eighth grade, where she would graduate from Shenandoah High School with the class of 1974.

On July 27, 1974, she was united in marriage to our father, Keith Clifford Myers, at the First United Methodist Church in Shenandoah. She worked at Brown's Shoe Fit offices from 1974 to 1980, where she created lifelong friends and incredible memories and always talked of the wonderful years at Brown's.

She took on the most important role of her life on June 24, 1980, when she gave birth to her first child, Clinton Andrew. Becoming a mother was her most prized calling in life and then welcomed daughter Rachel Renee on Oct. 28, 1983. Raising her babies and being home with us brought her the greatest joy of her life, as she so often reminded us.

Mom stayed home with us primarily through the 1980s, nurturing and caring for us while also working part time at the Shenandoah Medical Clinic as a medical transcriptionist. In 1991, she started her own business called Myers Typing Service, where she contracted her medical transcription service to hospitals and clinics from Southwest Iowa to Omaha. She continued to run this business until the end of her life.

Mom had a passion for life and found joy in all things big and small. Her interests ranged from LaFem Club, Bridge Card Club, Book Club, Sunday School Superintendent, Aerobics Exercise Instructor, and also modeling in her younger years. Mom was very creative and loved to express that through wreath making, memory picture frames/collages, scrapbooking and decorating her home. She loved her audio books, puzzles, movies, water skiing and shopping. Mom attended and supported every event her children participated in. She loved to connect with others in all walks of life and made anyone she came in contact with feel special. Her laughter was infectious, and she loved to find the humor in everything. Her ability to love unconditionally was her biggest gift and the reason she touched so many lives. We love you, Mom.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Barbara Rainey; mother- and father-in-law, Clifford and Maxine Myers; brother- and sister-in-law, Larry and Carole Myers; and brother, Kenneth "Buddy" Rainey.

She is survived by our father, Keith Myers of Shenandoah; son, Clinton of Phoenix, Ariz.; and daughter, Rachel of Denver, Colo.; brother, Audie Rainey and partner Kim Robinson of Red Oak; brother, Larry Rainey and wife Francine of Florida; sister-in-law, Lisa Rainey of Northboro; brother- and sister-in-law, Harry and Debbie Myers of Shenandoah; sister- and brother-in-law, Mike and Sharon Green of Westboro, Mo.; a host of many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and many many friends; and last but not least, her fur baby, the schnauzer Max.

Funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Shenandoah, with Pastor Luke Fillmore as officiant. Burial was at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

