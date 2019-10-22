Diana L. Nease, 61, Red Oak, passed away suddenly at her home Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Red Oak.
Diana Lea Nease, the daughter of Dean and Darlene (Wren) Nease was born Feb. 9, 1958, at Red Oak, Iowa.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Memorial Graveside Service will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Oct. 22, 2019