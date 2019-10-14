Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pearson Family Funeral Service-Corning 701 7Th St Corning , IA 50841 (641)-322-3156 Send Flowers Obituary

Diana May Bassett, 62, Corning, suddenly entered heaven on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Stratford, Conn.

Diana was born in Northampton, Mass., on May 11, 1957. Growing up, she lived in Vermont, Connecticut, Maine and Alaska. She attended Indian Bible Institute in Gallup, N.M., where she received her associate degree.

On Sept. 22, 1977, she united in marriage with Phillip Bassett of Farmington, N.M. The couple had two children, Amy Kristine and Phillip Edmund. Diana worked with Phil for more than 16 years as he managed Sprouse stores in New Mexico, Arizona and California. In 1991, the family moved to the Corning area. From 1995-2009, Diana worked for Rod Johnson at Cornerstone Construction. She decided to join her husband on the road with his job and started her own bookkeeping company. Currently she was assisting multiple small businesses in Corning with their accounting needs.

Diana was a member at Red Oak Assembly of God for many years and was currently a member of the Atlantic First Assembly. She taught Sunday school, Missionettes, was church secretary and volunteered in multiple church ministries over the years. Diana loved her family and friends. Everyone's favorite meal was her famous enchiladas; they always drew a crowd!

In their spare time, she loved traveling with her husband. Over the past few years, they have been working on the east coast close to where she grew up. Diana enjoyed taking him down memory lane and making new memories on the beach and sightseeing the countryside.

Diana is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Phil Bassett; her two children, Amy (Rex) Adams of Lexington, Neb.; and Phillip (Jessica) Bassett of Broken Arrow, Okla.; seven grandchildren, Eithan, Makayla, Khalil, Saige, Josiah, Taylor, Sylar; parents, Ed (Norma) Carr and Amy Harford of Corning; great-grandmother, Mable Rose Carr of Corning; siblings, Ed Carr, Jr. (Mary Lee) of Cleveland, Tenn., David (Suzanne) Carr of Fort Collins, Colo.; Dorece (Tony) Criscuolo of Easton, Conn.; and Kathy Lynn (Eric) Townsend of Semour, Vt.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Harlow Carr, Delbert Thayer and Evelyn Thayer; her in-laws, Calvin and Gayle Bassett; aunts, Julie Anniskette, Jo Hunt, Delia Robbins; and her uncle, Paul Carr.

Funeral Services were Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, with Bishop Glen Anniskette officiating. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery, Corning.

Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to "Rural Church Ministries." Memories may be shared at Diana May Bassett, 62, Corning, suddenly entered heaven on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Stratford, Conn.Diana was born in Northampton, Mass., on May 11, 1957. Growing up, she lived in Vermont, Connecticut, Maine and Alaska. She attended Indian Bible Institute in Gallup, N.M., where she received her associate degree.On Sept. 22, 1977, she united in marriage with Phillip Bassett of Farmington, N.M. The couple had two children, Amy Kristine and Phillip Edmund. Diana worked with Phil for more than 16 years as he managed Sprouse stores in New Mexico, Arizona and California. In 1991, the family moved to the Corning area. From 1995-2009, Diana worked for Rod Johnson at Cornerstone Construction. She decided to join her husband on the road with his job and started her own bookkeeping company. Currently she was assisting multiple small businesses in Corning with their accounting needs.Diana was a member at Red Oak Assembly of God for many years and was currently a member of the Atlantic First Assembly. She taught Sunday school, Missionettes, was church secretary and volunteered in multiple church ministries over the years. Diana loved her family and friends. Everyone's favorite meal was her famous enchiladas; they always drew a crowd!In their spare time, she loved traveling with her husband. Over the past few years, they have been working on the east coast close to where she grew up. Diana enjoyed taking him down memory lane and making new memories on the beach and sightseeing the countryside.Diana is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Phil Bassett; her two children, Amy (Rex) Adams of Lexington, Neb.; and Phillip (Jessica) Bassett of Broken Arrow, Okla.; seven grandchildren, Eithan, Makayla, Khalil, Saige, Josiah, Taylor, Sylar; parents, Ed (Norma) Carr and Amy Harford of Corning; great-grandmother, Mable Rose Carr of Corning; siblings, Ed Carr, Jr. (Mary Lee) of Cleveland, Tenn., David (Suzanne) Carr of Fort Collins, Colo.; Dorece (Tony) Criscuolo of Easton, Conn.; and Kathy Lynn (Eric) Townsend of Semour, Vt.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.She was preceded in death by grandparents, Harlow Carr, Delbert Thayer and Evelyn Thayer; her in-laws, Calvin and Gayle Bassett; aunts, Julie Anniskette, Jo Hunt, Delia Robbins; and her uncle, Paul Carr.Funeral Services were Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, with Bishop Glen Anniskette officiating. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery, Corning.Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to "Rural Church Ministries." Memories may be shared at pearsonfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Red Oak Express on Oct. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close