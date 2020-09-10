Diane Fay Bruning, 72, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Diane was born March 4, 1948, in Red Oak, the daughter of Clark and Monica (Regan) Bergren. She graduated from Red Oak Community High School and was united in marriage to Daniel Bruning on Dec. 10, 1966, in Red Oak. She has been a lifelong resident of the Red Oak and Stanton area. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, country living, and taking care of her cats. Diane was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Bruning of Red Oak; son, Michael Bruning of Red Oak; daughter, Michelle Gilbert and husband Tom of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren, Zach and Lexie Gilbert; sisters, Connie McCunn and husband Mike of Red Oak, and Barbara Magnussen and husband Roger of Red Oak; mother-in-law, Cecilia Bruning of Red Oak; sisters-in-law, Patricia Larson Menendez of Lee's Summit, Mo.; and Catherine Jones and husband Richard of St. Cloud, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Gary Bruning and wife Linda of Villisca, Steven Bruning and wife Sheryl of Stanton, Kenneth Bruning and wife Carleen of Stanton, and David Bruning and wife Elitha of Red Oak; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. There will be an open viewing time from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel.

Social distancing and wearing face masks is requested.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store