Dick was born April 13, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wis. to Robert and Jane Winders. He grew up in Emerson and graduated from Nishna Valley High School in 1963. Dick was a 1967 graduate of Drake University and received his Juris Doctorate Degree from Drake in 1970.

Dick began his law career in the Office of the Attorney General for the State of Iowa in 1970, during which time he rose to the rank of Assistant Attorney General. In 1976, Dick argued a case in front of the United States Supreme Court. In 1977, he joined a firm in Jefferson, before joining the Des Moines firm of Herrick, Langdon and Langdon in 1980 for whom he worked for more than 25 years. In addition to his law career, Dick served in the Army National Guard of Iowa and received an Honorable Discharge in 1975.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Susan, with whom he raised a family in West Des Moines, in 2008.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Winders of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and son, Michael Winders (Wendy Huang) of Framingham, Mass.; and Steven Winders of Newburgh, N.Y. Also surviving Dick are his brother, Robert Evans Winders, his wife, Sharon Winders, and niece, Susan Winders (Blake Van Emst) - all residents of Castle Rock, Colo.; and his two grandchildren, James and Ava Winders, of Framingham, Mass. He will be sadly missed by his three step-daughters and their five children.

Dick was a loyal fan of his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes. He loved his dog, Annie, as well as fishing and traveling at every opportunity. Dick was a devoted history buff, and he will be missed by the staff of the Ormond Beach Library.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn of West Des Moines, located at 205 S. 64th St., from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . Published in The Red Oak Express on May 1, 2019

