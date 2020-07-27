Dolores Miner, 86, Red Oak, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Arlington Place, Red Oak.
Dolores Virginia Miner, the daughter of Frank E. and Virginia L. (Ronk) Porter was born March 24, 1934, near Emerson.
Dolores grew up near Emerson and graduated with the Emerson High School class of 1951. Following graduation, she worked at Murphy Memorial Hospital as a nurse aide.
Dolores was united in marriage to William "Bud" Miner on May 1, 1953, at Red Oak. They made their home and farmed in the Wales community, and she continued working at the hospital. Bud and Dolores retired from their farm in 1997 and moved into Red Oak.
Dolores loved making all types of crafts, quilting, ceramics, playing cards, garage sales and most recently, adult coloring. Bud and Dolores also enjoyed the many bus trip excursions they took. Dolores was a long-time member of the Wales Presbyterian Church and was active in the ladies circles. When she and Bud moved to Red Oak, she became a member of the Red Oak Presbyterian Church. The past two years, Dolores had resided at Arlington Place, Red Oak.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers, Duane, Marion, Darrell, and Ronnie Porter.
Dolores is survived by her husband, William "Bud" Miner of Red Oak; three daughters, Karen (Keith) Jones of Thurman, Phyllis (Art) Jones of Tabor, and Beverly (Gary) Johnson of Emerson; eight grandchildren, Stacey (Jon) Rycroft of Thurman; Rick (Nicky) Jones of Tabor; Marsha Jones (Capt. USMC Retired Marc Bradshaw) of Bellevue, Neb.; Debra (Marty) Hilgendorf of Omaha, Neb.; Trent (Jill) Jones of Tabor; Tamara Jones of Tabor; Kristi Johnson (Mike Volkman) of Omaha, Neb.; and Kyle Johnson (Brianna Lockett) of Harrisburg, Penn.; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan (William) Fahn of Panama; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Porter of Red Oak, Betty Hossle of Emerson, Dorothy Porter of Essex, and Joanie Zychowski of Red Oak; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Graveside service was held Friday, July 24, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Emerson Cemetery, Emerson. The family requests facial coverings be worn. Rev. Caryn Pedersen officiated.
The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Red Oak Presbyterian Church or Arlington Place. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.