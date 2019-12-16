Don C. Lindell, 80, Stanton, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Methodist Hospital, Omaha.
Don Carol Lindell, the son of Milton and Jeanette (Dahlquist) Lindell was born March 2, 1939, in Red Oak. Don was raised in the Stanton and Villisca areas. He graduated from Villisca High School and attended Dana College, Blair, Neb. Don farmed most of his life southeast of Villisca and in 1987, he moved to Red Oak.
Don enjoyed polka music, traveling, attending shows at Aksarben, and Blue Grass festivals. He loved visiting with people and always had a great story to tell. Don was a member of Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Stanton, the Red Oak Elks Lodge and Farm Bureau. He loved spending time with his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. For nearly three years, Don was a resident of Accura Healthcare of Stanton.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Darle Lindell.
Don is survived by his sister, Betty (Lee) Blunt of Oelwein; nieces and nephews, Robin MacKnight of Lincoln, Neb.; Jeff Lindell of Ankeny; Kristi (Craig) Moeller of Oelwein; and Marc (Heather) Blunt of Oelwein; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins and many friends.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton. Burial will be in Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, with Rev. Dr. Eric Kutzli officiating.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Stanton. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Dec. 17, 2019