Donald Clark Patterson

Don Patterson, 89, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Villisca.?

Donald Clark Patterson was born March 18, 1931, to Albert and Irma (Doggett) Patterson in Villisca. He was raised in Villisca until his family moved to Bergman, Ark., where he graduated from high school, but the Villisca class of 1950 made him an honorary graduate. ?Don moved back to Villisca and on May 26, 1957, he married Anna Marie Belding. They were blessed with three children, Becky, Susan and Jeff.

?In his early years, he worked at LA Moser's Tire Shop, and he was also a janitor at the Lincoln School building in Villisca. He started working at the Villisca Municipal Light and Power Plant in 1953 until he retired, and then he came out of retirement to work as a superintendent at the power plant until he retired for good after 44 years. Even while he was working at the light and power plant, he worked after hours for Herb and Jim's Tree Service.

When Don retired, he could be found working on a farm. Don worked for Dirk Dunn and Alan Gridley as spring and fall help. He wasn't a farmer, but he loved to farm. He also loved to help Susan at Susie's Kitchen making grapefruit pie with a recipe he got from Texas. One of Don's passions was gardening, and he loved to spend time taking care of the flowers around the square. He also loved to help anyone in the community that needed it.

?Don spent time in the Army National Guard and was an E5 when he retired after 30 years. He also served on the Villisca Library Board and was a member of the Villisca American Legion and helped perform military rites.

?Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Anna Marie; brother, John Patterson; son, Jeff Patterson; and brother-in-law, Jerry Greenfield.

?Don is survived by his daughters, Becky (David) Nolte of Wilton, and Susan Johnson (Rick Smith) of Villisca; four grandchildren, Kathleen (Mike) Rouse, Jacob Nolte, Doug (Jen) Raney, and Donnie Patterson (Heather Graham); sisters, Carol Greenfield and Norma Parish; along with five great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends.

Services were held privately at Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel, Friday, April 3, 2020. Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.

