Donald D. Crosby, 77, Kearney, Neb., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney, Neb.
Donald was born March 12, 1942, in Lakewood, Ohio, to Lloyd and Edna (Shepherd) Crosby. He grew up in Arlington and Fremont, Neb. Donald was a music lover and played the banjo. He enjoyed bluegrass music and also enjoyed Renaissance events. Donald loved animals, especially dogs. Donald served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
Donald chose cremation and there will be no visitation. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Jan. 28, 2020