Donald Dee Weber
Donald Dee Weber (Dee Dee), of Ft. Myers Fla., passed away Oct. 13, 2020. He had just celebrated his 78th birthday.
Donald was born in Maryville, Mo., to Adolph and Marcella Weber. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Inez Guerrero.
Don is survived by his wife, Sandra; sister, Lois Carlson; brother, John Weber; two sons, John (Doug) and Brad Weber; five grandchildren; Natasha Walters (Nick), Chad Weber, Lauren Buerger (Justin), Lindsey Weber, and Logan Weber; and two great-grandchildren, Sky and Kasen Walters.
Don was a loving husband, friend, father and grandfather. Don grew up in Red Oak, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Sandra. They had just celebrated their 58th anniversary.
Don attended Northwest Missouri State College. Later they moved to Colorado, and he
enjoyed a long career in the computer field.
As a family, they enjoyed activities of water skiing, camping, and attending the CU football games in Boulder and Bronco games in Denver.
Don retired in 2004 and moved south to the warmth of Florida. He enjoyed boating, fishing, scuba diving, snorkeling and Caribbean cruises.
A memorial service was held on Oct. 16, 2020 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens officiated by Don's brother and friend, Pastor John Weber of Peachtree, Ga.
Don will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Oct. 19 to Oct. 27, 2020.
