Donavan Hunt, 85, Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Pacifica Senior Living Facility in Paradise Valley, Ariz., due to complications of dementia.

Donavan Homer Hunt was born Oct. 8, 1934, in Red Oak, the son of Harold and Nellie (Younggren) Hunt. He was a member of Fremont Lutheran Church, where he was confirmed, and attended Coburg High School, where he graduated. He married Peggy Pickrel, and to this union two children were born. He farmed for 40 years in the Essex area, growing corn, soybeans, and raising livestock.

In 1994, Donavan moved to Phoenix, Ariz. He was a security guard for a community for 12 years and was given acknowledgement for his excellent service to the owners and residents, always greeting them with a smile. Donavan was united in marriage to Joan Milgrove in 2007. He enjoyed horses, and at one time had as many as four. Donavan enjoyed gardening as well as working with his tools in their guesthouse on various projects.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Clark and husband Leonard; sister, Maxine Chastain and husband Keith; brother-in-law, Charlie Walker; grandson, Landon Hunt, and nephew, Gary Walker.

Donavan is survived by his wife, Joan Milgrove, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; son, Ronald Hunt and wife Cathy of Crystal Lake, Ill.; daughter, Susan Goranson and husband Mark of Red Oak; grandchildren, Aubrey (Hunt) Sears and husband Josh of Milford, Ohio; Evan Hunt of Chicago, Ill.; Matthew Goranson of Red Oak; Chris Goranson and wife Amber of Red Oak; great-granddaughters, Madison Goranson of Bennington, Neb.; Makinlee Goranson of Red Oak; and Sabrina Robb of Papillion, Neb.; sister, Pauline Walker of Red Oak; brother, Larry Hunt and wife Rosario of Phoenix, Ariz.; step-daughter, Sue Ann Milgrove of Scottsdale, Ariz.; step-grandchildren, Thomas Milgrove Gomez, Ruby Milgrove Traweek, Delilah Milgrove Decker, and Dylan Milgrove Decker, all of Scottsdale, Ariz.; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Mt. Hope Cemetery at Nyman. There will be an open viewing time from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Fremont Lutheran Church at Nyman, Iowa.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

The family encourages social distancing and requests that masks be worn.



