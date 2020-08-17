Donette Dee Briggs, 59, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at her home.

Donette was born Dec. 8, 1960, in Red Oak, the daughter of Donald and Joyce (Pulcifer) Cashatt. She graduated from Red Oak High School in 1979 and attended beauty school. She later completed the nursing program at Southwestern Community College. She had been a lifelong resident of Red Oak. She worked as a nurse at Atlantic Specialty Care and most recently Accura Healthcare of Stanton. She loved taking care of people and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her father, Donald Cashatt and an infant brother, Dan Cashatt.

Survivors include her daughter, Samantha Kelly and husband Kevin of Red Oak; son, Shane Peck and fiancé Kyra Blatchford of Edgerton, Kan.; grandchildren, Annika Peck, Makinzie Kelly, and Macie Kelly; mother, Joyce Cashatt of Red Oak; brothers, Doug Cashatt and wife Shelle of Red Oak and David Cashatt of Red Oak; and many other relatives and friends.

There will be no services at this time.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



