Donna Clark, 85, Villisca, entered into peace Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her residence in rural Villisca.
Donna Elaine Hughes Clark was born Dec. 11, 1934, at home southwest of Shambaugh during a blizzard. She was the daughter of Floyd (Tad) F. Hughes and Isa Muriel (Miller) Hughes. Donna grew up in Shambaugh, where she attended elementary school and graduated from Braddyville High School.
Donna met Jay Clark at the skating rink in Clarinda while Jay was on furlough from Korea. They were united in marriage June 14, 1953. They were blessed with three children, Don, Debra and Diane. Following Jay's tour of duty, they moved to Villisca, where they remained the rest of their life.
Donna was the bookkeeper and partner for their Clark Construction business. She also enjoyed working for Home Interiors for 30 years. As her children were growing up, she enjoyed volunteering for Boy Scouts, teaching Sunday School and being a 4-H leader.
Donna was also very active in the United Methodist Church in Villisca, the United Methodist Women and also served as a district officer for the United Methodist Women. She loved the Lord, and her church was very important to her. Donna especially enjoyed her family and loved to serve dinners for all of the holidays, and she felt the more the merrier.
Preceding Donna in death were her parents, Tad and Isa Hughes; husband, Jay Clark; grandson, Brogan Burns; and brother, Charles Hughes.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Don Clark and wife Alice of Villisca; Debra Franson and husband Greg of Villisca; and Diane Burns of Alexandria, Va.; grandchildren, Kyle Franson of Atlantic; Brian Franson of Kansas City, Mo.; Conor Burns of Alexandria, Va.; Shannon Burns of San Francisco, Calif.; step-grandchildren, Jack Campbell of Texas, and Rachelle Wright and husband David of Clarinda; step-great-grandchildren, Griffen Campbell (Cheyenne), Emily Campbell, Devin Wright, Samantha Poppa, Brandon Campbell, Sabrina Poppa and Dillon Wright; step-great-great grandchild, Haivyn Campbell; sister, Sheryl Frank of Oklahoma City, Okla.; special friend, Jim Geer of Red Oak; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the United Methodist Church, Villisca. Interment will be at the Villisca Cemetery, Villisca.
Memorials may be directed to the Villisca Methodist Church or to the Villisca First Responders. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'.