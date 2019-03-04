Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donovan Carl Hultman. View Sign

Donovan Carl Hultman, 86, Red Oak, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Donovan was born July 21, 1932, in Page County, the son of Carl and Dora (Bloom) Hultman. He graduated from Red Oak High School in 1950 and attended Iowa State University. Donovan was united in marriage to Karlette Nelson on Feb. 18, 1956, in Shenandoah. They farmed all of their married life in the Montgomery County and Page County area, moving to the Century Family Farm in 2000.

Farming and animals were a huge passion for Donovan. He loved horses and rode one to school every day and church on Sundays. He rode in the Labor Day Parade in Essex up until year before last and rode for many years tending to his cattle. While in school, Donovan was involved in 4-H and attended the National Club Congress in Chicago. His love for 4-H continued his whole life, being a leader for many years, helping many children with their animals, and still making sure he had 4-H lambs.

Donovan participated in the Iowa State Marching Band and was on the Iowa State Roller Skate Dance Team. Donovan was a longtime Farm Bureau member where he served as a director. He received many awards over the years, including the Outstanding Young Farmer for Montgomery County and for his soil conservation efforts. He was also quite talented, playing piano for Southwest Iowa Chorus for many years, accompanying Karlette when she sang, and playing for Sunday school at First Covenant Church where he was a longtime member. He was also Superintendent of the Sunday school and served as Chairman of the Star Crusaders. Donnie's last days were spent doing what he loved, working the land and raising his livestock on the Hultman home farm.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Karlette Hultman of Red Oak; son, Bret Hultman and wife Danis of Red Oak; daughter, Kenda Caskey and husband Troy of Lee's Summit, Mo.; grandchildren, Connor Hultman of Ames; Kelen Caskey of Norman, Okla.; Easton Hultman of Red Oak; and Tristen Caskey of Lee's Summit, Mo.; his beloved dog, Annie; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Fremont Lutheran Church at Nyman. Burial was in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Nyman. Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Hope Cemetery.

