Dorothy Anna Larsen, 88, passed away June 22, 2020, at Accura Health Care in Stanton.

Anna Larsen, the daughter of Eustace and Pauline (Ress) Lake, was born April 10, 1932, in Manning.

Survivors include her daughter, Gloria and husband Judson Requist of Stanton; her grandchildren, Jeremiah and wife Amy Tibben of Stanton and Tamara Tibben of Omaha, Neb.; her great-grandchildren, Alexis Tibben of Sioux City, and Kami and Kywin Tibben of Stanton; her brother, E.R. and wife Jo Lake of Treasure Island, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Elvie Scott of Audubon; as well as nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kessler Funeral Homes provided services in Audubon.

An additional Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering was held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Stanton.

