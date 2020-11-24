1/1
Dorothy Jean (Milner) Nelson
1930 - 2020
Dorothy Joan Nelson, 90, Elliott, passed away, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Griswold Care Center in Griswold.
Dorothy was born April 21, 1930, at Elliott, the daughter of Russell and Mildred (Rush) Milner. She was raised in Elliott and graduated from Elliott High School in the class of 1947. She then attended beauty school in Des Moines. She worked in a beauty shop on Main Street in Elliott for several years.
Dorothy was united in marriage to Russell Nelson on June 27, 1953, in Glenwood. They lived all of their married life in Elliott. Over the years, Dorothy worked in the beauty shop, T & K Evans Elevator for John Murren, and JO's Bar and Grill. She was a member of the Elliott Church of Christ and enjoyed camping and spending time with her family.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Donald and Larry Milner; son, Mark Nelson; husband, Russell Nelson; and son, Rick Nelson.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Nancy Nelson of Elliott; sister, Mary Ann Reynolds and husband Lyle of Omaha, Neb.; brothers, Dick Milner and wife Karen of Elliott; and Gord Milner of Elliott; brother-in-law, Norman Nelson and wife Clair of Apple Valley, Calif.; sister-in-law, Annie Nelson of Altoona; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Hillside Cemetery in Elliott. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hillside Cemetery.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
We will be following all current COVID-19 guidelines and will require social distancing and wearing of masks.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
