Dorothy J. Watson, 85, Stanton, passed away at Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Dorothy Jean (McKinney) Watson was born on a farm near Henderson on Sept. 17, 1933, to Willard and Veva (Skank) McKinney. Dorothy's family moved around southwest Iowa while she was a child. She graduated from Stennett High School in 1951, where she was salutatorian of her class. She was an excellent basketball player, winning awards for free throw shooting. She worked after school at the Johnson Hotel in Red Oak, saving up money for her wedding dress.

Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Larry Watson, on Dec. 30, 1951. After their wedding, they lived in Omaha for three years. While living in Omaha, their son, Steve, was born on Oct. 13, 1952. Larry and Dorothy purchased the Standard station in Stanton and moved to town in 1954. Dorothy worked with Larry through the years in their business, Watson Oil Company and Spraying Service. On April 20, 1957, their daughter, Melanie was born.

Dorothy was very involved in her children's lives as they grew up, including working with them on 4-H projects and serving as a Cub Scout leader. She was also involved in many town activities, including being a charter member of the Friendly Study Club and the Historical Society of Stanton. Larry and Dorothy served as Montgomery County Sheep Superintendents at the county fair for 30 years, and they were inducted into the county fair Hall of Fame in l996. Dorothy enjoyed scrapbooking, motorcycling, gardening, boating, reading, camping, sewing and crafts, dancing to Proud Mary, and stock car racing, as she even owned a stock car for several years. She enjoyed collecting antiques and everything Avon. Family was everything to Dorothy. She relished watching her grandsons' activities and more recently her great-grandchildren's events. Dorothy was an active member of Mamrelund Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir and was the financial secretary for 25 years. Dorothy loved to travel and had visited 48 states and several countries.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steve in 1971; brother, Robert McKinney; brother-in-law, Boyd Mellott; and sister-in-law, Sally Mann.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of more than 67 years, Larry Watson of Stanton; daughter, Melanie and husband, Mark Peterson of Stanton; five grandsons, Matt (Becki) Peterson of Stanton; Mitch Peterson of Shenandoah; Magnum (Kelsey) Peterson of Mebane, N.C.; Monroe Peterson of Villisca; and Myles Peterson of Omaha; two great-grandchildren, Addie and Zak Peterson; sister, Marge Mellott of Lenox; brothers-in-law, Dale (Nevada) Watson of Stanton; and David Watson of Reno, Nev.; other relatives and friends.

May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Funeral Service was held Friday, May 10, 2019, at Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton. Burial was in Mamre Cemetery, Stanton. Rev. Dr. Eric Kutzli officiated.

The family requests memorials, in lieu of flowers, to Mamrelund Lutheran Church. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

