Dorothy M. Smith, 83 Grinnell, died on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell.
A private family graveside service was held Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Nevada Municipal Cemetery in Nevada, with Rev. Jim Dotson officiating.
Memorials may be designated to the Dorothy M. Smith Memorial Fund, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, IA 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with Dorothy's family online at smithfh.com
Dorothy Marie Mauderly was born Feb. 24, 1937, in Villisca, the daughter of Glee Chester Mauderly and Abby Amanda (Belding) Mauderly. She was raised on the family farm near Grant and attended school in Villisca.
Dorothy was united in marriage to Claude Archer Smith on June 12, 1965, in Kansas City, Mo. They made their home in Red Oak, and Dorothy worked as a waitress at the local hotel restaurant. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Randy, Lori, and Claude. They moved to Nevada, and they operated Smitty's SuperValu from 1981 to 2000.
Dorothy dearly loved her family and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren. Dorothy and Claude enjoyed going camping and traveling together. She enjoyed going to dances on Saturday nights, playing cards with friends and family, and crocheting.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Randy (Julie) Smith of Grinnell; Lori (Mike) Van Wyk of Denver, Colo.; and Claude (Christie) Smith of Custer, S.D.; seven grandchildren, Tyler (Fiona) Smith, Travis (Sam) Smith, Troy Smith, Katelyn Van Wyk, Claude Smith, Jessica (Tim) Hartman, and Oliver Smith; seven great-grandchildren, Theo, Nigel and Duncan Smith, Fin and Mira Smith, and Rhett and Iris Hartman; sister, Naomi (Wesley) Wimmer of Washington, Mo.; sister-in-law, Lila Mauderly of Villisca; and special cousin, Bill Riggs of Mission, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Claude Smith in 2004; brother, Delbert Mauderly; and special cousin, Leora Riggs.