Douglas J. Batten, 68, Glenwood, passed away Sept. 16, 2020.

Doug Batten was born Feb. 23, 1952.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. and throughout the day at Doug's home, 912 N. Walnut St., Glenwood.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Interment will be at a later date.

Peterson Mortuary of Glenwood is in charge of arrangements.



