Douglas Joe Batten, 68, Glenwood, died Sept. 16, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 23, 1952, to Jack Ward and Margaret Anna (Cox) Batten in Red Oak.

Survivors include his daughters Amy Jo Runyon of Red Oak; Lisa Jo Sigler of Westfield, Ind.; Kelli Jo Schumacher of Council Bluffs; and Jordanne Jo Batten of Omaha.

Celebration of Life was Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Doug's home in Glenwood. Interment will be at a later date.

Memorials can sent to the Foundation at Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation, 8401 Indian Hills Dr., Ste. 650, Omaha NE 68114.

Peterson Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.



