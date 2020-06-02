Duane Edward Magneson, 93, Red Oak, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs after a brief illness.

Duane was born March 27, 1927, on a farm northeast of Stanton, the son of Ivan and Frances (Levine) Magneson. He graduated from Maplehurst country school in 1940 and was confirmed at Wallin Church in that same year. He started Stanton High School and graduated in 1944.

Duane started farming in 1947 and was united in marriage to Mary Samples on Feb. 19, 1950, in Stanton. Two children were born to this union, Douglas Duane and Kathryn Ann. The couple farmed all of their married life near Elliott, Red Oak, Stanton, and Essex. They moved into Red Oak in 2004, and Duane retired from farming in 2007. He was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church, starting at Wallin and then more than 50 years at Fremont Lutheran Church at Nyman until moving to Red Oak, where he was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran. Duane was also a 60 plus year member of the Masonic Lodge.

Preceding him in death were his parents; infant sister, Shirley Ann Magneson; wife, Mary in 2013; and brother, Lyle Magneson; along with many other relatives.

Survivors include his children, Douglas Duane Magneson of Graham, Texas; and Kathryn Ann Wetzel and husband Clay of Red Oak; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Keith Magneson of Prairie Village, Kan.; sister-in-law, Dale Samples of Seattle, Wash.; brother-in-law, Kirk Samples, Jr. and wife Deloris of Red Oak; along with many other relatives and friends.

A private family graveside memorial service was held Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Red Oak Soup Kitchen.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



